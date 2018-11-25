× Rain and sleet transitioning to snow across far northern portions of Illinois

Rain and sleet are already changing over to snow across far northern portions of Illinois early this afternoon. The visibility has dropped to less than a mile in the Rockford area and to two miles at Waukegan. Snow accompanied by low visibility will gradually overspread the entire Chicago area from northwest to southeast through the remainder of this afternoon and early tonight.

Winter storm and blizzard warnings are posted for much of the Chicago area into Monday morning . Snowfall totals will be heaviest north and west of the city where they may approach or exceed one foot tapering off to just a few inches well south and east of the city.

Strengthening north to northeast winds gusting at times over 35 miles per hour will cause blowing and drifting snow, low visibility and possible downed trees/power lines.