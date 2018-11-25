× More Chicago area snowfall reports- Totals rapidly increasing in the Rockford area

UPDATE: 4:30 pm

Bull Valley 6.8 inches

Rockford Airport 6.5 inches

Rockford Linden Road 3.5 inches

Waukegan 0.9 inches

UPDATE: 4:15 pm

Palatine 1.0 inches

Antioch 2.5 inches

Lake Zurich 2.0 inches

Arlington Heights 1.0 inches

Long Lake 3.0 inches

Roscoe 3.0 inches

Belvidere 5.3 inches

Snowfall totals continue to mount in areas along the Wisconsin state line..

The latest totals just into the WGN Weather Center just before 4pm

WIFR TV station in Rockford 3.8 inches

Harvard 2.8 inches

Winnebago 4.2 inches

Other totals from Iowa

Iowa City 6.1 inches

Clinton 5.0 inches

Dewitt 5.0 inches

Washington 6.0 inches

Hills 8.8 inches

Richmond 10.0 inches

Kalona 7.5 inches

Walcott 3.2 inches