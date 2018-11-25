More Chicago area snowfall reports- Totals rapidly increasing in the Rockford area
UPDATE: 4:30 pm
Bull Valley 6.8 inches
Rockford Airport 6.5 inches
Rockford Linden Road 3.5 inches
Waukegan 0.9 inches
+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++
UPDATE: 4:15 pm
Palatine 1.0 inches
Antioch 2.5 inches
Lake Zurich 2.0 inches
Arlington Heights 1.0 inches
Long Lake 3.0 inches
Roscoe 3.0 inches
Belvidere 5.3 inches
Snowfall totals continue to mount in areas along the Wisconsin state line..
The latest totals just into the WGN Weather Center just before 4pm
WIFR TV station in Rockford 3.8 inches
Harvard 2.8 inches
Winnebago 4.2 inches
Other totals from Iowa
Iowa City 6.1 inches
Clinton 5.0 inches
Dewitt 5.0 inches
Washington 6.0 inches
Hills 8.8 inches
Richmond 10.0 inches
Kalona 7.5 inches
Walcott 3.2 inches