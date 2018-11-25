× Latest snowfall totals- Thundersnow, high winds and whiteout conditions in north-central Illinois

UPDATE: 5:30 pm

Amboy reporting thundersnow

Stillman Valley reports near whiteout conditions

Lindenhurst 4.9 inches

Loves Park 5.0 inches

Snowfall has been heaviest this afternoon in an east-west band along and just south of the Wisconsin state line where totals are already approaching 7 inches.

The latest totals into the WGN Weather Center through 5pm

Pell Lake WI 3.0 inches

Pleasant Prairie WI 2.0 inches

Paddock Lake WI 2.5 inches

Forreston IL 6.5 inches

Some other Midwest totals

Muscatine IA 6.8 inches