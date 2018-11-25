Latest snowfall totals- Thundersnow, high winds and whiteout conditions in north-central Illinois
UPDATE: 5:30 pm
Amboy reporting thundersnow
Stillman Valley reports near whiteout conditions
Lindenhurst 4.9 inches
Loves Park 5.0 inches
Snowfall has been heaviest this afternoon in an east-west band along and just south of the Wisconsin state line where totals are already approaching 7 inches.
The latest totals into the WGN Weather Center through 5pm
Pell Lake WI 3.0 inches
Pleasant Prairie WI 2.0 inches
Paddock Lake WI 2.5 inches
Forreston IL 6.5 inches
Some other Midwest totals
Muscatine IA 6.8 inches