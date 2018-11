× Imminent winter storm already doing its “thing” in Iowa

The powerful winter storm that will hit the Chicago area later today and tonight with heavy snow and blizzard conditions is already dealing a significant blow to portions of Iowa.

Some snowfall totals through noon…

Bedford IA 7 inches

Chariton IA 10.5 inches

Lacona IA 6.0 inches

Pella IA 3.0 inches

Afton IA 6.0 inches

University Park IA 11.0 inches

Indianola IA 3.8 inches

Osceola IA 10.0 inches

Oskaloosa IA 7.5 inches

Attica IA 7.0 inches