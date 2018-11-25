× hat state has the worst weather in the United States?

Dear Tom,

Illinois has varied and, at times, awful weather. What state has the worst weather in the United States?

— Jimmy Piccerelli, Olathe, Kansas

Dear Jimmy,

Yours is a complex question that has no single, satisfying answer. It’s probably unfair to judge a state’s climate based on just one kind of weather event (like hurricanes in Florida, for example) when several kinds of weather occurrences can be dangerous or just plain troublesome. In addition, some kinds of weather (like heavy snow), while undesirable to some people, will be welcome by others.

Taking into consideration the totality of dangerous, costly or merely inconvenient weather occurrences — tornadoes, blizzards, drought, heat, cold, humidity, rain, snow, glaze, fog, floods, wildfires — one state leads all others is its variety and frequency of dangerous, nasty and inconvenient weather: Minnesota.