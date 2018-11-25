Fellow officers, family, friends pay respects to Officer Jimenez at wake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES PLAINES, Ill. — On a cold and wet afternoon, those who knew and worked with Chicago Police Officer Samuel Jimenez braved the weather to pay their respects in the northwest suburbs Sunday.

A large white tent was set up as an overflow area outside the Oehler Funeral Home, as an outpouring of support was expected from both law enforcement and the public. Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart was one of the first to arrive, joined by Chicago Fraternal Order of Police President Kevin Graham.

Officer Jimenez was killed in the line of duty during an exchange of gunfire outside Mercy Hospital Monday afternoon. The shooter, Juan Lopez, also shot and killed his ex-fiancé Dr. Tamara O'Neal, and pharmacy resident Dr. Dayna Less.

The tragedy has shaken those who knew the rookie officer. Former classmate Tvonne Iman said she attended the wake to show her support for Jimenez's family, especially his wife.

"I was really shocked knowing it was somebody my age, having to go through something like that, it was really difficult," Iman said Sunday. "It really hurts for all of our classmates to see someone we knew we loved and always saw happy had to go through something like this."