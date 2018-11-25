Winter Storm Warning in effect for much of Chicago area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Travel conditions will be deteriorating from west to east across the Chicago area during the day Sunday, beginning in the morning to the northwest.

Rain will change over to heavy wet accumulating snow which will continue into the overnight hours, as a center of low pressure moves out of Missouri, passing to our south. A Winter Storm Warning (pink-shaded counties on the map below) for 6 to 12-inches of snow – locally even higher amounts mainly northwest is in effect for Illinois counties along and north of Interstate-80. Heavy snow will continue overnight, gradually diminishing/ending from the west Monday morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory for 2 to 4-inches of snow is in effect for Sunday evening and early Monday for Livingston and Kankakee Counties in Illinois and Lake and Porter Counties in Indiana with lesser amounts south and east.

7:30AM: New overnight- ✔️Snow onset delayed for most of the metro area. ✔️Rain this morning, transitioning to snow north this PM. 1”-3” by sunset north. ✔️Main snow event will be tonight. ✔️Some light snow may linger into the Monday AM rush. pic.twitter.com/6t3FdAfyV0 — Mike Hamernik (@MikeHamernik) November 25, 2018

Major early season winter storm today thru early Mon. At least sporadic blizzard-like conditions this eve-tonight will cause dangerous & even life-threatening travel. Power outages psbl from downed tree limbs onto powerlines. Mon. AM commute impacted in NE IL & NW IN. #ilwx #inwx pic.twitter.com/mq95N8Gteo — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) November 25, 2018

North to northeast winds will intensify during the day, eventually gusting in excess of 45 miles per hour causing widespread blowing and drifting snow, downed trees and power lines leading to further travel disruptions and power outages. Lakeshore Flood Warnings are in effect for the Illinois and Indiana Lake Michigan Shoreline tonight and Monday morning, where Winds over Lake Michigan will approach 60 miles per hour, building 14 to 18-foot waves and flooding areas/roads close to the lakefront.

Any travel should be completed as early as possible Sunday, as conditions will rapidly deteriorate once the rain changes over to snow with accumulations as much as 2 inches per hour possible this afternoon into the overnight hours. Winter Storm Warnings/Advisories are in effect farther west in Illinois and Iowa and north into Wisconsin and Lower Michigan.

Flight cancellations at O'Hare Airport: 154 at Midway: 6

Travelers are urged to contact their airline for instructions on flight changes, delays or cancellations.

