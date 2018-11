× Blizzard warning now in effect for much of the Chicago area through early Monday morning (red counties)

A major early-season winter storm is beginning to impact the Chicago area. Heavy snow has already hit areas northwest of the city and will develop over the remainder of the area this evening and early tonight. Snowfall totals are expected to range from about 12 inches north and west of the city to 2 to 4 inches well to the south and east. North to northeast winds will be increasing to as high as 40 to 50 mph causing whiteout conditions along with blowing and drifting of the snow, prompting the blizzard warning issuance. The strong northeast winds will also generate high waves on Lake Michigan that will result in lake shore flooding.

INCLUDING THE CITIES OF WHEATON AND CHICAGO 332 PM CST SUN NOV 25 2018 ...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...BLIZZARD CONDITIONS EXPECTED. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 45 MPH WILL CAUSE WHITEOUT CONDITIONS IN BLOWING SNOW. SIGNIFICANT DRIFTING OF THE SNOW IS LIKELY. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 7 TO 11 INCHES, WITH LOCALIZED AMOUNTS UP TO 13 INCHES, ARE EXPECTED. * WHERE...DUPAGE AND COOK COUNTIES. * WHEN...UNTIL 9 AM CST MONDAY. CONDITIONS RAMPING UP BETWEEN 6 PM AND 9 PM THIS EVENING, FIRST ACROSS NORTHWEST AREAS. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. SNOW COVERED ROADS AND SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCED VISIBILITY ARE EXPECTED. SNOWFALL RATES IN EXCESS OF 2 INCHES PER HOUR ARE POSSIBLE. THIS SNOW IS EXPECTED TO BE VERY HEAVY AND WILL BE DIFFICULT TO SHOVEL. THE STRONG WINDS AND HEAVY SNOW MAY CAUSE FALLING TREE LIMBS AND POSSIBLE POWER OUTAGES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A BLIZZARD WARNING MEANS SEVERE WINTER WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED OR OCCURRING. FALLING AND BLOWING SNOW WITH STRONG WINDS AND POOR VISIBILITIES ARE LIKELY. THIS WILL LEAD TO WHITEOUT CONDITIONS, MAKING TRAVEL EXTREMELY DANGEROUS. DO NOT TRAVEL. IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, HAVE A WINTER SURVIVAL KIT WITH YOU. IF YOU GET STRANDED, STAY WITH YOUR VEHICLE. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. BOONE-MCHENRY-LAKE IL-OGLE-LEE-DEKALB-KANE-LA SALLE-KENDALL- INCLUDING THE CITIES OF BELVIDERE, WOODSTOCK, WAUKEGAN, OREGON, DIXON, DEKALB, AURORA, ELGIN, OTTAWA, AND OSWEGO 332 PM CST SUN NOV 25 2018 ...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...BLIZZARD CONDITIONS EXPECTED. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 45 MPH WILL CAUSE WHITEOUT CONDITIONS IN BLOWING SNOW. SIGNIFICANT DRIFTING OF THE SNOW IS LIKELY. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 8 TO 12 INCHES ARE EXPECTED, LOCALIZED HIGHER AMOUNTS. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST ILLINOIS. * WHEN...UNTIL 6 AM CST MONDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...TRAVEL WILL BE VERY DANGEROUS TO IMPOSSIBLE. SNOWFALL RATES IN EXCESS OF 2 INCHES PER HOUR ARE POSSIBLE. THIS SNOW IS EXPECTED TO BE VERY HEAVY AND WILL BE DIFFICULT TO SHOVEL. THE STRONG WINDS AND HEAVY SNOW MAY CAUSE FALLING TREE LIMBS AND POSSIBLE POWER OUTAGES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A BLIZZARD WARNING MEANS SEVERE WINTER WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED OR OCCURRING. FALLING AND BLOWING SNOW WITH STRONG WINDS AND POOR VISIBILITIES ARE LIKELY. THIS WILL LEAD TO WHITEOUT CONDITIONS, MAKING TRAVEL EXTREMELY DANGEROUS. DO NOT TRAVEL. IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, HAVE A WINTER SURVIVAL KIT WITH YOU. IF YOU GET STRANDED, STAY WITH YOUR VEHICLE. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. WINNEBAGO- INCLUDING THE CITY OF ROCKFORD 332 PM CST SUN NOV 25 2018 ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW. WINDS WILL GUST TO NEAR 35 MPH. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 7 TO 10 INCHES ARE EXPECTED. * WHERE...WINNEBAGO COUNTY. * WHEN...UNTIL 6 AM CST MONDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A BAND OF SNOW WILL CONTINUE THIS AFTERNOON. ADDITIONAL VERY HEAVY SNOW IS EXPECTED TO DEVELOP THIS AFTERNOON AND CONTINUE INTO TONIGHT. TRAVEL WILL BE VERY DIFFICULT. SNOW COVERED ROADS AND SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCED VISIBILITY ARE EXPECTED. SNOWFALL RATES IN EXCESS OF 2 INCHES PER HOUR ARE EXPECTED. THIS SNOW IS EXPECTED TO BE VERY HEAVY AND WILL BE DIFFICULT TO SHOVEL. THE STRONG WINDS AND HEAVY SNOW MAY CAUSE FALLING TREE LIMBS AND POSSIBLE POWER OUTAGES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER STORM WARNING FOR SNOW MEANS SEVERE WINTER WEATHER CONDITIONS WILL MAKE TRAVEL VERY HAZARDOUS OR IMPOSSIBLE. IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. KANKAKEE-LIVINGSTON- INCLUDING THE CITIES OF KANKAKEE AND PONTIAC 332 PM CST SUN NOV 25 2018 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 4 INCHES ARE EXPECTED. WINDS WILL GUST TO 40 TO 45 MPH. * WHERE...KANKAKEE AND LIVINGSTON COUNTIES. * WHEN...FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST MONDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. EXPECT REDUCED VISIBILITIES AT TIMES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW MEANS PERIODS OF SNOW WILL CAUSE PRIMARILY TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SNOW COVERED ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. LAKE IN-PORTER- INCLUDING THE CITIES OF GARY AND VALPARAISO 332 PM CST SUN NOV 25 2018 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST MONDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 4 INCHES ARE EXPECTED. WINDS WILL GUST TO 45 MPH. * WHERE...LAKE IN AND PORTER COUNTIES. * WHEN...FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST MONDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. EXPECT REDUCED VISIBILITIES AT TIMES. * THE STRONG WINDS WILL BLOW UNSECURED OUTDOOR OBJECTS AROUND AND COULD CAUSE MINOR TREE DAMAGE, ESPECIALLY NEAR THE LAKE MICHIGAN SHORE. HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES WILL EXPERIENCE FURTHER DIFFICULTIES, PARTICULARLY ON WEST TO EAST ROADWAYS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW MEANS PERIODS OF SNOW WILL CAUSE PRIMARILY TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SNOW COVERED ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.

GRUNDY-WILL- INCLUDING THE CITIES OF MORRIS AND JOLIET 332 PM CST SUN NOV 25 2018 ...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...BLIZZARD CONDITIONS EXPECTED. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 45 MPH WILL CAUSE WHITEOUT CONDITIONS IN BLOWING SNOW. SIGNIFICANT DRIFTING OF THE SNOW IS LIKELY. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 4 TO 8 INCHES, WITH LOCALIZED AMOUNTS UP TO 10 INCHES, ARE EXPECTED. * WHERE...GRUNDY AND WILL COUNTIES. * WHEN...UNTIL 9 AM CST MONDAY. CONDITIONS WILL LIKELY RAMP UP MID EVENING AND OVERNIGHT. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. SNOW COVERED ROADS AND SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCED VISIBILITY ARE EXPECTED. SNOWFALL RATES IN EXCESS OF 2 INCHES PER HOUR ARE EXPECTED. THIS SNOW IS EXPECTED TO BE VERY HEAVY AND WILL BE DIFFICULT TO SHOVEL. THE STRONG WINDS AND HEAVY SNOW MAY CAUSE FALLING TREE LIMBS AND POSSIBLE POWER OUTAGES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A BLIZZARD WARNING MEANS SEVERE WINTER WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED OR OCCURRING. FALLING AND BLOWING SNOW WITH STRONG WINDS AND POOR VISIBILITIES ARE LIKELY. THIS WILL LEAD TO WHITEOUT CONDITIONS, MAKING TRAVEL EXTREMELY DANGEROUS. DO NOT TRAVEL. IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, HAVE A WINTER SURVIVAL KIT WITH YOU. IF YOU GET STRANDED, STAY WITH YOUR VEHICLE. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.