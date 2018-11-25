Blizzard Warning in effect for Lake, McHenry, DeKalb, Kane, Kendall, LaSalle counties

A Blizzard Warning is in effect for Lake, McHenry, DeKalb, Kane, Kendall and LaSalle counties from 6 p.m. Sunday until Monday at 6 a.m.

The National Weather Service said wind gusts can be as high as 45 mph and will cause whiteout conditions and blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is likely. Total snow accumulations are expected to be around 7 to 11 inches.

The NWS said the worst conditions will be around 9 p.m. Sunday to 4 a.m. Monday.

Travel will be very dangerous to impossible. Snowfall rates in excess of 2 inches per hour are possible. This snow is expected to be very heavy and will be difficult to shovel. The strong winds and heavy snow may cause falling tree limbs and possible power outages, the NWS said.

Just In: NWS upgrades part of the metro to a BLIZZARD Warning for tonight. 40-50mph gusts will result in near zero visibility in rural/open area. #ILwx https://t.co/Rn4zRflFq8 pic.twitter.com/GkgVcVLUxg — Mike Hamernik (@MikeHamernik) November 25, 2018