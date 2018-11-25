Blackhawks trade Nick Schmaltz to Coyotes

CHICAGO — The Chicago Blackhawks have traded Nick Schmaltz to the Arizona Coyotes for Dylan Strome and Brendan Perlini in a swap involving three former first-round picks.

Schmaltz is off to a slow start with two goals and nine assists in 23 games, but the forward is just 22 years old and is coming off a breakout season. He was selected by Chicago with the 20th pick in the 2014 draft.

The Blackhawks are hoping Strome will benefit from a change of scenery after a tough start to his NHL career with the Coyotes. He went No. 3 overall in 2015, one spot ahead of Toronto star Mitch Marner, but the 6-foot-3 forward has just seven goals and nine assists in 47 career games.

Perlini, 22, has two goals and four assists) in 22 games this year. He set career highs with 17 goals and 13 assists in 74 games last season.

The deal was announced Sunday night.