Winter Storm Warning goes into effect in Chicago-area Sunday; heavy snowfall expected

CHICAGO — The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for a large portion of the Chicago area Sunday morning.

It will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday in Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Kendall, Kane, Grundy, Will, Lake, Lasalle, Lee, McHenry and Ogle Counties in Illinois.

Heavy snow is expected with possible blowing snow, especially at night. Total snow accumulations could be from 4 to 12 inches with the highest amounts north and west and the lowest amounts south and in downtown Chicago.

The National Weather Service says travel could be very difficult Sunday as snow covered roads and significantly reduced visibility are expected. Snowfall rates in excess of 1 inch per hour are possible.

Holiday travelers may encounter a quick transition from rain to very heavy wet slushy snow, especially during the afternoon Sunday.

