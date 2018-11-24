Last weekend of November to bring season’s first winter storm
Chilly temperatures to persist through weekend
Chill to tighten its grip on Chicago’s weather; season’s first set of daytime 30s due by week’s end; a shifting jet stream is driving the temp decline; disturbance could brush Chicago with some snow or flurries Thursday night into Friday
Summer-like temps Wednesday crash on Thursday, rain follows
Surging temps and humidities to lend this Labor Day weekend a “tropical feel”: the combo is to fuel t-storms in distinct clusters; rain-free hours expected between; highest storm concentrations/ ”marginal” severe weather risk: Saturday into Saturday night
Mild temps in Chicago today, but season’s 1st significant snow is on the way
October weather — late summer heat, or early winter chill
-
First taste of winter arrives and brings snow
Early blast of winter brings cold, first snow of the season
Halloween 2018 full of “ tricks”—not treats for many parts of the country: Sticking snows in the Rockies, severe Gulf Coast weather and a flood potential along the Ohio River; Chicagoans have watched days shorten seasonally since June by nearly 5 hours —and another hour disappears in November—the city’s fastest cooling month
Summer weather to return following damp, cool weekend
Turn back the clock tonight; active pattern taking shape—series of windy, rainy storms—the first Saturday night/Sun; another brings wind driven rain Monday night/possible thunder; Election Day brings 40-50 mph gusts/falling temps
Powerful storms lambaste the region leaving damage in their wake after racing through at highway speeds: 55 to 60 mph; storm gusts as high as 70 mph clocked—heaviest downpours generated 1”+ rains; coolest weather in 5 months settles in over coming days; 50s predicted Saturday
Potentially heavy rains to arrive in Chicago Friday, thanks in part to Hurricane Rosa