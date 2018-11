CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – A deal at Victoria’s Secret had people at a mall in Tennessee pushing and shoving to get their hands on a hoodie.

As soon as doors opened, shoppers started fighting over Sherpa hoodies. The item was advertised as a $79.95 value, marked down to $35 for Black Friday.

An employee originally tried to tell shoppers to calm down. When that didn’t work, she sought higher ground, climbing onto the table to keep from getting trampled.