× Ferry crashes into crowd-filled dock in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Cal. — There was panic at a San Francisco dock yesterday, as a ferry crashed into the concrete.

Crowds watching screamed and shouted as they realized the vessel was out of control.

More than 50 people were on board the M.S. San Francisco when it crashed. Two were hurt.

Part of the ferry was also damaged.

The captain and crew are being interviewed and tested for drugs, as investigators try to figure out what went wrong.