Deteriorating travel conditions across the Chicago area expected Sunday – Winter Storm Watch for heavy snow is in effect for an expanded portion of the Chicago area Sunday/Sunday night

Travel conditions will be deteriorating from west to east across the Chicago area during the day Sunday, beginning in the morning to the northwest. Rain will change over to accumulating snow which will continue into the overnight hours, as a center of low pressure moves out of Missouri, passing to our south. A Winter Storm Watch (blue-shaded counties on the top map below) for possibly over 6-inches of snow has been expanded and is now in effect for Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Ogle, Lee, DeKalb, Lake, Kane and LaSalle Counties in northeast Illinois. North to northeast winds will intensify during the day, gusting in excess of 35 miles per hour causing widespread blowing and drifting snow as well as the potential for lakeshore flooding along the Illinois and Indiana Lake Michigan shoreline.

There is still uncertainty on the projected exact track of the storm center, which in turn will be crucial to determining the orientation and location of the heaviest snow band, but the counties under the Winter Storm Watch appear most likely to be hit initially. Winter Storm Warnings/Advisories will likely be issued and may well include more of the area, as the storm track becomes more certain. Several inches of snow could fall over northeast Illinois, generally along and north of Interstate-80, and then over northwest Indiana into Monday morning before this storm system moves off to the east.

On a larger U.S. map Winter Storm Warnings and Advisories are in effect from the northern and central Rocky Mountains through the central plains into northwest Illinois.