Chicago craft market celebrates what’s smaller than Small Business Saturday

CHICAGO — Even smaller than Small Business Saturday, are those among us who make items by hand to sell on a very small scale. And on Saturday, those craftsmen and women had their chance to shine as well.

For five years now, The Chicago Sun-Times has invited the smallest of small businesses to Made in Chicago Holiday Market. This year, 80 vendors are in attendance.

"This is as local as you can get," said Ian Haisley with the Sun-Times. "There’s not much more local than these people who are making things in their homes—in their own small shops and then bringing them here to these places like the made in Chicago market."

"Handmade rules," said Mark Towns, Edgewater Candles. "The handmade movement is really becoming more and more pronounced and it makes me very happy to see all these talented folks out here selling their wares."

