Chicago Ald. Danny Solis not running for re-election

CHICAGO — Ald. Danny Solis, 25th Ward, announced Saturday that he’s not running for re-election.

The 69-year-old released the following statement:

“After 23 years representing the greatest community in Chicago, it’s time to enter a new chapter in my life and pass the baton of public service to another. Chicago’s challenges are many, but our capacity to meet them is unlimited and I know that the citizens of the 25th Ward will make their voices heard in this upcoming election season. I hope all the candidates in this race will listen closely and do their best to bring our Ward together.”

Solis was appointed to the City Council in 1996 by Mayor Richard M. Daley.

As head of the council’s zoning committee, he had become a powerful broker in city politics.

Solis faced a tough election, with at least four candidates vying for his job.

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel released the following statement: