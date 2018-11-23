Warriors star Steph Curry not injured after multi-car wreck

CLEVELAND, OH - JUNE 08: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts against the Cleveland Cavaliers during Game Four of the 2018 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on June 8, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

OAKLAND, Calif. — The Golden State Warriors say star Stephen Curry wasn’t injured after two drivers hit his car on an Oakland freeway.

Authorities say Curry was driving a black Porsche on Friday when the driver of a Lexus lost control and struck his car.

California Highway Patrol Officer Herman Baza said Curry stopped in the center median and as he waited for officers to arrive, another sedan lost control and rear-ended his Porsche.

Baza said no one was injured or arrested and that rain was a factor in the crash.

The two-time MVP is out with a strained left groin that’s scheduled to be re-evaluated Saturday. Curry was scheduled to miss his eighth and ninth straight games when the Warriors play at home Friday and Saturday nights.

He was hurt Nov. 8 against the Bucks.