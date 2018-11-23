Sunshine Boys performing some of their Blue Music on WGN Morning News

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Now this is gonna be one of the great mash-ups of the year. Our friend and occasional pinch-hitter Gerald Dowd will kick the night off, performing his soulfully twangy original material, with Sunshine Boys as his backing band! Then, he'll swap his guitar for the nearest percussion item and join us for our set, until he needs to take a beer break or trip to the powder room. And we'll both have our fresh vinyl releases available for sale that night.

lue Music is the debut record from Sunshine Boys, a Chicago-based trio of indie rock veterans who have delivered an album of ringing, urgent, startlingly fresh pop songs. Anchored by an all-female rhythm section featuring the subtly orchestrated, hypnotically propulsive drumming of Freda Love Smith (Blake Babies, Antenna, Mysteries of Life) and the endlessly inventive, colorfully melodic bass lines of Jackie Schimmel (Justin Roberts, Big Hello), over which floats the gritty but spacious guitar of Dag Juhlin (Poi Dog Pondering, The Slugs), Sunshine Boys have arrived fully formed with a record that wastes no time establishing its power and personality.

Blue Music showcases a band already at the top of their game: it’s a twelve-song collection brimming with well-honed pop smarts delivered via potent performances. They’re songs of empathy and discontent; songs of wonder and rage; songs of yearning and defiance. Not even two years old as a band, Sunshine Boys have hit an absolute bull’s-eye the first time out with their highly melodic, unapologetically heartfelt, and instrumentally supercharged debut full-length release, Blue Music.

Sunshine Boys

with Gerald Dowd

Sat, Nov 24 @ 8:00PM

Montrose Saloon

2933 W. Montrose,

www.sunshineboys.net