Protesters demand justice for security guard shot by Midlothian police officer

MIDLOTHIAN, Ill. — In south suburban Midlothian, demonstrators were out protesting the police shooting death of a security guard earlier this month.

Jemel Roberson, 26, was shot by a Midlothian police officer on Nov. 11 while subduing a suspect involved in a gun fight at the bar where he worked security.

Authorities say the officer was not aware Roberson was a security guard, but witnesses have contradicted that account, saying he was wearing clothes clearly marked "security."

"We are here because this was not reckless policing. This was homicidal policing," said community activist Eric Russell.

"This unprofessional behavior should have never come from one who identifies himself as an officer of the peace. This cop needs to be off the force," said community activist Pastor Ira Acree.

The protesters also want to know the police officer's name, but a federal judge denied the release of the officer's name earlier this week.

Protestors marched from a strip mall to the Midlothian police station to demand the officer be held accountable.

Roberson's family has also filed a lawsuit.