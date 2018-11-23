Mild temps in Chicago today, but season’s 1st significant snow is on the way

CHICAGO — Chicagoland enjoyed the mildest weather in 17 days, and the first time all month that daytime high temperatures reached above normal status. But the mild weather will not last.

All or parts of the greater Chicago metro area may well be in line later this weekend for the most significant snow of the very young 2018-19 snow season. We’re two days away from the event, which is predicted to hit Sunday and Sunday night, and there are — as is typically the case at this distance in time ahead of the precipitation’s onset — computer model disparities in the placement of the heaviest predicted snow.

Bottom line: it’s too early to settle on specific snow numbers across the metro area. If you have travel plans later Sunday this is a situation that warrants careful monitoring as new data becomes available.

