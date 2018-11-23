× Lunchbreak: Sake Steamed Mussels with Roasted Fennel, Ginger, Shallot, Mushroom Soy Butter

Ce Bian, Corporate Chef, Roka Akor

www.rokaakor.com

Locations:

Roka Akor

456 N Clark St

Chicago, IL 60654

(312) 579-0834

ROKA AKOR

4999 Old Orchard Shopping Center

Skokie, IL 60077

ROKA AKOR

166 Oakbrook Center

Oak Brook, IL 60523

Events:

Christmas Eve: All three Chicagoland locations will be open and we’ll be serving the Mussels with Roasted Fennel, Ginger, Shallot, Mushroom Soy Butter.

Old Orchard location will be open on Christmas Day.

Recipe:

Sake Steamed Mussels with Roasted Fennel, Ginger, Shallot, Mushroom Soy Butter

STEP 1: MUSHROOM STOCK

2 Cups Water

½ Cup Cremini Mushrooms, Cut (not chopped)

½ Cup Dried Shiitake

2 TSP Dried Kombu

Combine Water and Kombu in Big Stock pot and let boil Once it Boils, add both dried shiitake and cremini mushrooms and let it simmer for 15 minutes. Let is sit for 30 minutes, off heat.

STEP 2: GINGER SHALLOT DRESSING

¼ Cup Yamasa Soy Sauce

¼ Cup Rice Vinegar

4 Teaspoons Shallots (minced)

1 Teaspoon Ginger (minced)

3 Teaspoon Sushi Ginger (pickled Ginger), Minced

Mix everything together.

STEP 3 : ROASTED FENNEL

2 Tablespoons Diced Fennel

1 Tablespoon Olive Oil

Sale & Pepper to Taste

-Cook fennel until golden brown.

STEP 4: MUSSELS

20 Price Edward Mussels (or any fresh mussels you can find)

1 Cup Cooking Sake

Make the pan really hot, add Mussels with Cooking Sake, close lid and steam for 1 Minute.

STEP 5: Combine with Mushroom Stock, Ginger Shallot Dress, Fennel, and 3 Tablespoons of Butter. Let simmer for 5 minutes. Serve with Fresh Ginger, Green Onions and a toasted baguette for dipping.