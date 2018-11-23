Lunchbreak: Sake Steamed Mussels with Roasted Fennel, Ginger, Shallot, Mushroom Soy Butter
Ce Bian, Corporate Chef, Roka Akor
Locations:
Roka Akor
456 N Clark St
Chicago, IL 60654
(312) 579-0834
4999 Old Orchard Shopping Center
Skokie, IL 60077
166 Oakbrook Center
Oak Brook, IL 60523
Events:
Christmas Eve: All three Chicagoland locations will be open and we’ll be serving the Mussels with Roasted Fennel, Ginger, Shallot, Mushroom Soy Butter.
Old Orchard location will be open on Christmas Day.
Recipe:
Sake Steamed Mussels with Roasted Fennel, Ginger, Shallot, Mushroom Soy Butter
STEP 1: MUSHROOM STOCK
- 2 Cups Water
- ½ Cup Cremini Mushrooms, Cut (not chopped)
- ½ Cup Dried Shiitake
- 2 TSP Dried Kombu
- Combine Water and Kombu in Big Stock pot and let boil
- Once it Boils, add both dried shiitake and cremini mushrooms and let it simmer for 15 minutes. Let is sit for 30 minutes, off heat.
STEP 2: GINGER SHALLOT DRESSING
¼ Cup Yamasa Soy Sauce
¼ Cup Rice Vinegar
4 Teaspoons Shallots (minced)
1 Teaspoon Ginger (minced)
3 Teaspoon Sushi Ginger (pickled Ginger), Minced
- Mix everything together.
STEP 3 : ROASTED FENNEL
2 Tablespoons Diced Fennel
1 Tablespoon Olive Oil
Sale & Pepper to Taste
-Cook fennel until golden brown.
STEP 4: MUSSELS
- 20 Price Edward Mussels (or any fresh mussels you can find)
- 1 Cup Cooking Sake
Make the pan really hot, add Mussels with Cooking Sake, close lid and steam for 1 Minute.
STEP 5: Combine with Mushroom Stock, Ginger Shallot Dress, Fennel, and 3 Tablespoons of Butter. Let simmer for 5 minutes. Serve with Fresh Ginger, Green Onions and a toasted baguette for dipping.