CHICAGO — Huge lines formed outside of the Binny's Beverage Depot in Lincoln Park Friday morning, all in the name of beer.

Every year, Goose Island releases it's signature beer — Bourbon County Stout.

The official release happens at 7 a.m. Friday

Last year, 2,000 people lined up for the release, setting a new record.

What would you wait in this kind of line for? Everyone here is waiting for @GooseIsland’s Bourbon County Stout at @BinnysBev in Lincoln Park! 🍻 Doors opens at 7 a.m. pic.twitter.com/Nhm326KZpL — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) November 23, 2018