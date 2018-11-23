‘Live Like John:’ Beverly 5K raises money for pediatric brain cancer research

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — As she laces up her running shoes, Amy McNicholas has the heart of a marathoner. She is not quitting until her goal is accomplished.

"Thirteen kids will be diagnosed tomorrow. For them, they will go down that unfathomable path," McNicholas said.

And that’s something Amy and her family learned the hard way. Her son John died of a pediatric brain tumor at age 15.

In the wake of that tragedy, they have formed the "Live Like John Foundation," dedicated to helping kids and their families cope with and conquer pediatric brain tumors

Fo the last 10 years, the Beverly Turkey Trot 5K Run and Walk has raised $90,000 for that cause, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to research and clinical trials at Chicago’s Lurie Children’s Hospital.

And it’s a youthful endeavor, too. The Live Like John Foundation’s Student and Leadership Initiative has students from 18 area schools running, volunteering and making promotional videos for social media.

The Beverly Hills Turkey Trot 5K Run & Family Walk

Saturday, November 24

Registration at Christ the King School Gymnasium

Race kicks off at 9AM

www.livelikejohn.org