Jenni Pulos & Miguel Cervantes perform their Epilepsy Rap Ft. WGN’s Dan Ponce

The #MyShotAtEpilepsy Challenge promotes awareness and raises funds for epilepsy research that will lead to a cure. All proceeds from the campaign will support CURE and be used to advance breakthroughs in epilepsy treatments and research. The initial proceeds will be used to support the genetic testing of hundreds of individuals from the Rare Epilepsy Network and their subsequent enrollment into the Epilepsy Genetics Initiative for recurrent analysis. These are individuals who suffer from severe epilepsies with an unknown genetic cause.

Website: http://myshotatepilepsy.org/