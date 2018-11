Disney released the first teaser trailer for its live-action CGI remake of “The Lion King” Thursday.

It’s a remake of the beloved 1994 animated film of the same name.

In the trailer, you may recognize the voice of actor James Earl Jones, who will reprise his role as Mufasa from the original.

Other stars lending their voices to the new movie include Donald Glover, Beyonce, Seth Rogen and John Oliver.

The new version of “The Lion King” will hit U.S. theaters July 19.