× Deteriorating travel conditions across the Chicago area expected Sunday – Winter Storm Watch for heavy snow is in effect for a portion of the Chicago area Sunday/Sunday night

It look like travel conditions will be deteriorating from west to east across the Chicago area during the day Sunday, beginning in the morning to the northwest. Rain will change over to accumulating snow which will continue into the overnight hours, as a center of low pressure moves out of Missouri, passing to our south. A Winter Storm Watch (blue-shaded counties on the map below) for possibly over 6-inches of snow is in effect for Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Ogle, Lee and DeKalb Counties northwest of Chicago. Strengthening north-northeast winds will cause blowing and drifting, further complicating travel.

It is still too early to predict the exact storm track, which will be crucial to determine the orientation and location of the heaviest snow band, but the counties under the Winter Storm Watch appear most likely to be hit initially. Winter Storm Warnings/Advisories will likely be issued for more of the area, as the storm track becomes in focus. Several inches of snow could fall over northeast Illinois, generally north of Interstate-80, and then over northwest Indiana before this storm system moves off to the east later Sunday night.