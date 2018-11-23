× CTA Holiday Train begins running in Chicago today

CHICAGO — The CTA Holiday Train will begin rolling through Chicago neighborhoods Friday.

It’s a six-car train this year, decorated with over 75,000 lights, red bows and candy cane poles.

It will run on all eight CTA rail lines through Dec. 21, but schedules for each rail line will vary. Up first are the Green and Orange Lines.

Next week, the Holiday Bus will begin service on 16 routes throughout the city.

Train and bus schedules are available at transitchicago.com/holiday.