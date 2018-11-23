× Chicago Park District ice rinks open Friday

CHICAGO — Chicago Park District ice rinks open for the season Friday in five neighborhood parks around the city.

Here are the locations:

McKinley Park, 2210 W. Pershing Rd., 312-747-6527

Midway Plaisance Park, 1130 Midway Plaisance North, 312-745-2470

Mt. Greenwood Park, 3721 W. 111th St., 312-747-6564

Warren Park, 6601 N. Western Ave., 773-262-6314

Wentworth Park, 5625 S. Mobile Ave., 312-747-6993

Maggie Daley Park’s Skating Ribbon, which is twice the length of a normal ice rink, is also open.

Skate rentals are available at all rinks, or you can bring your own.

For more information, go to chicagoparkdistrict.com