Bulls Game Notes For Friday vs. Miami

➢ Over the past 10 seasons (since 2009-10), these teams have faced off 33 times and the Heat have held the Bulls under 100 points in 27 of those games. The only team to hold an opponent under 100 more times over that span is the Grizzlies against the Jazz (30).

➢ Hassan Whiteside has 239 rebounds and 49 blocks in his 16 games played this year. If he can get to 250 and 50 in his next game, he’d be the first NBA player to reach those marks in 17 games or fewer since Detroit’s Ben Wallace in 2002-03.

➢ Led by Whiteside, the Heat have blocked at least five shots in all 17 games this season, the longest streak by any team to start a season since the 1994-95 Philadelphia 76ers (28).

➢ Not only do the Bulls have only five wins this season, but those wins have come by a combined total of 24 points. The Bulls’ average margin of victory (4.8) is the smallest in the NBA.

➢ Justin Holiday has made a three in all 18 games this year, the second-longest streak in franchise history to start a season behind his own 26-game streak last year.