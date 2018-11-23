Brief warmup to end abruptly as strong storm impacts area
-
Chill to tighten its grip on Chicago’s weather; season’s first set of daytime 30s due by week’s end; a shifting jet stream is driving the temp decline; disturbance could brush Chicago with some snow or flurries Thursday night into Friday
-
Powerful storms lambaste the region leaving damage in their wake after racing through at highway speeds: 55 to 60 mph; storm gusts as high as 70 mph clocked—heaviest downpours generated 1”+ rains; coolest weather in 5 months settles in over coming days; 50s predicted Saturday
-
Heat continues, strong threat of severe t-storms with excessive rainfall later
-
Surging temps and humidities to lend this Labor Day weekend a “tropical feel”: the combo is to fuel t-storms in distinct clusters; rain-free hours expected between; highest storm concentrations/ ”marginal” severe weather risk: Saturday into Saturday night
-
Strong to severe thunderstorms possible late this afternoon and evening across Chicago area
-
-
Another hot, humid day: This year’s 21st official 90° temp on the way; a few scattered daytime storms to segue into more widespread, heavier storms Tuesday night; severe weather and excessive rains possible; cooldown follows
-
Severe weather update – Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 10PM CDT
-
Thunderstorms continue across SE portions of the area
-
Cool weekend, warmup with storms next week
-
Cold front to push through the area today – strong t-storms to spread over northern Illinois/northwest Indiana
-
-
Line of thunderstorms approaching from the west this Thursday evening
-
Gusty thunderstorms with heavy rainfall spreading east across northern Illinois and the Chicago Metro area- Flooding possible
-
Strong storms hit Chicago area, damage reported