Blackhawks Game Notes For Friday @ Tampa

* Chicago lost, 4-2, in Washington on Wednesday, falling to 2-7-3 over its last 12 games. That’s the Blackhawks’ second non-overlapping 12-game span with two or fewer wins this calendar year (also January/February 2018); prior to that, they had not had such a span since January/February 2007.

* Tampa Bay beat Florida, 7-3, for its fifth game with six or more goals this season. The Lightning have 21 such games over the last three seasons, the most in the NHL in that span; their 10 games with seven or more goals in that span are tied with Pittsburgh for the most in the NHL.

* The Lightning have taken 12 of 14 meetings with the Blackhawks since 2010-11, including all seven in Tampa Bay (five went to overtime/shootout). That’s tied for Tampa’s fourth-longest home win streak against any opponent and tied for its third longest active streak.

* Jonathan Toews logged an assist in the loss to extend his point streak to five games, his second five-game streak this season. He’s recorded a helper in four straight games and looks to do so in five straight for the third time in his career (six straight in January/February 2011, five straight in January 2015).

* Steven Stamkos notched his 12th career four-point game in the win, sixth-most since he entered the league in 2008-09. Stamkos has 11 goals in 14 career skates against the Blackhawks; that 0.79 goals/game average is the second highest among active players (Ilya Kovalchuk , 0.80; min. 10 games).