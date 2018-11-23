× Black Friday protest planned over South Side Target store closings

CHICAGO — Some demonstrators will be protesting Friday in an effort to keep two South Side Target stores open.

Congressman Bobby Rush and others have been trying to change Target’s mind since it announced it planned to close stores in Chatham and Morgan Park in February.

They don’t believe that the stores aren’t doing well enough to stay open.

They now say Target’s trying to make as much money as it can on Black Friday from a community it plans to turn its back on.

Target says the decision to close the South Side stores has nothing to do with geography, just poor performance.

Friday’s protest starts at 7 a.m.