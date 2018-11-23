Bears legend Mike Ditka hospitalized after heart attack

NAPLES, Fla. — Legendary Chicago Bears coach Mike Ditka is recovering in a Florida hospital after suffering a heart attack earlier this week.

Sources tell WGN he was playing golf Wednesday before he was hospitalized. He is now doing better and is expected to be home in three or four days for rehab.

The report that Mike Ditka is in the hospital is true and just got confirmation he is doing well. He’s Iron Mike…what would you expect. #Bears #DaBEARS — Jarrett Payton (@paytonsun) November 24, 2018

Ditka, who turned 79 in October, has had heart trouble in the past. He famously returned to work 11 days after suffering a heart attack while coaching in 1988.

