Alec Benjamin Performs in Studio

Alec Benjamin just hit the road on his sold-out nationwide headline tour, including a stop in Chicago to play Schubas on Friday, 11/23. But first, he stopped by the WGN-TV Morning News for a live performance of his song "Let Me Down Slowly", which has had 32 million streams in the U.S. alone and peaked at #12 on Spotify’s Global Viral Chart.

His debut mixtape "Narrated for You" was just released on Nov. 16.

