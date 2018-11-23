Adam Rittenberg looks ahead to Thanksgiving weekend in College Football on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - This is the time when the championship picture gets set across the country.

As teams get closer to clinching their respective conference titles, others also have their minds on clinching a spot in the College Football Playoff. Meanwhile, a few other teams are getting ready to end their seasons as they look to continue building their programs for future success.

Adam Rittenberg of ESPN discussed all of this in the College Football world during his appearance on Sports Feed this past week with Jarrett Payton. You can watch his discussion on Notre Dame, Northwestern, Illinois, and more in the video above or below.