New ‘Holiday in the Park’ opening Friday at Six Flags Great America

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GURNEE, Ill. — A thrilling new holiday attraction is coming to Six Flags Great America this Friday.

"Holiday in the Park," the theme park's festive event of holiday attractions, will be open for the first time at the Chicagoland location.

Great America will extend its season to the end of December for the first time.

The park will have different attractions, including light shows, holiday productions, rides (if weather permitting), s'mores stations, Santa appearances, craft workshops and more.

Visitors can ride the Santa Express around the park, shop for holiday gifts at the Merry Market Place, participate in holiday story-time and write letters to Santa.

Activities such as cookie decorating at Sugar Plum Cookie Factory, taking a picture at Santa's Workshop and roasting s'mores have additional fees.

The park's holiday shows will include family-friendly musical revues and sing-alongs like Holiday Hoedown, Wonderland at the Grand and Looney Tunes Christmas.

The 360-degree Kalightoscope, Elegance Light Show and tree lighting will be on display nightly.

The seasonal spectacular will open this Friday, Nov. 23 and run from 2 to 8 p.m. on Saturdays and 2 to 9 p.m. on Sundays until the end of the year.

"Holiday in the Park" will be open every day from Dec. 26 to Dec. 31. Entry to the park is included in Six Flags season passes, but also can be purchased through a day pass.

Nine other Six Flags locations in New Jersey, Maryland, Massachusetts, Missouri, Georgia, Texas and California have held the event, according to the Daily Herald.

Ticket prices and more details can be found at sixflags.com