Moroccan woman killed lover and cooked him, prosecutors say

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES — A Moroccan woman in the United Arab Emirates has been accused of killing her lover and serving his remains for dinner.

According to BBC, prosecutors say the woman killed her boyfriend three-months ago, when he told her he was planning to marry someone else.

She confessed to police, calling it a “moment of insanity.” The crime was discovered when a human tooth was found in her blender.

She served her boyfriends remains as part of a traditional rice and meat dish, and gave it to some Pakistani nationals working nearby.

The woman, who is in her 30s, will go on trial pending an investigation.