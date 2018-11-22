Mild start to holiday weekend, but could end on wintry note
Chill to tighten its grip on Chicago’s weather; season’s first set of daytime 30s due by week’s end; a shifting jet stream is driving the temp decline; disturbance could brush Chicago with some snow or flurries Thursday night into Friday
Summer weather to return following damp, cool weekend
A wintry weekend’s on tap, more like January & December—then a windy cold blast hits later Monday/Tuesday; a shifting jet stream sends temp-boosting Pacific air streaming into the area the back half of next week & next weekend
Rain possible on an otherwise mild weekend
Surging temps and humidities to lend this Labor Day weekend a “tropical feel”: the combo is to fuel t-storms in distinct clusters; rain-free hours expected between; highest storm concentrations/ ”marginal” severe weather risk: Saturday into Saturday night
Cold and snow in rear-view mirror as milder weather moves in
Weather to turn more summer-like as October begins
October weather — late summer heat, or early winter chill
Temperatures descending toward mid and late December-levels by late week—the coldest weather here in 7 months; the incoming chill sets the stage for some sticking snow late Thursday night into Friday
Today’s 60s underscores the fact mild days aren’t completely behind us yet; rains exit for Wednesday’s Halloween trick or treaters—but new autumn storm system to lift out of Texas and could swipe Chicago with Friday wind/rain
Halloween 2018 full of “ tricks”—not treats for many parts of the country: Sticking snows in the Rockies, severe Gulf Coast weather and a flood potential along the Ohio River; Chicagoans have watched days shorten seasonally since June by nearly 5 hours —and another hour disappears in November—the city’s fastest cooling month
Stormy weekend, spiking temperatures could hit 80 Monday
Snow set to snarl morning commute in Chicagoland