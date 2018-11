Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — You may think they’re crazy to be at the mall on Thanksgiving, but shoppers say so far this holiday season is much better than the days of crazy midnight openings where people trampled each other.

After the doors at Macy’s in Woodfield Mall opened at 5:00 p.m., people waited in long lines for their deals of choice, some delaying their turkey fix while others cooked one up early so they could head out to the stores.

WGN's Marcella Raymond has the latest