CHICAGO — Four people, including a child, were seriously injured in a crash in the city’s Park Manor neighborhood.

The accident happened just after 3 a.m. Thursday near South Wabash and East 69th Street.

Two cars collided into one another, and crashed into nearby lawns.

Two woman, a man, and a child were hospitalized in serious-to-critical condition.

The cause of the crash is being investigated by police.