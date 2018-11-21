Traffic delays, airport lines begin as busiest travel day of the year gets underway

CHICAGO — Wednesday is projected to be the busiest travel day of the year, both on the roads and in the skies, as millions head out for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Delays on roads in Chicagoland are expected to be double what they’d normally be Wednesday, according to AAA Chicago MotorClub. Across Illinois, more than 2.5 million motorists are expected to hit the road this weekend, an increase of five percent from last year, and some 2 million people are expected to pass through Chicago’s airports.

Both the CTA and Metra have increased their capacity to handle the expected surge in travelers headed to the airport and out of Chicago.

Still, that’s the case on this day every year, so whether they’re stopping for gas or waiting at O’Hare, many travelers seem to be taking it all in stride. In all, AAA predicts more than 54 million Americans will travel more than 50 miles by the end of the weekend.

Update as of 4:30 p.m.

After an initial spike in delays pushed waits to over an hour for both inbound and outbound I-90 and I-290, travel times are slowly beginning to improve. There are no major delays reported at either O’Hare or Midway Airports.

A narrow band of snow is passing across northeast Illinois, and is expected to dissipate by 5 p.m. While it isn’t causing airport delays, it could create some slick conditions on the roads.

4:30PM: Some #ThanksgivingEve travel times are slowly beginning to improve. pic.twitter.com/UNUOeJUwey — WGN-TV Traffic (@WGNtraffic) November 21, 2018

Check back for the latest updates on conditions on the roads and in the skies.