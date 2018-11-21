Sun comes out Thursday—finally warmer Friday

Southerly winds and some sun Thursday look to be forebearers of a warming trend that has been a long time coming. Since October 21, Chicago temperatures have averaged 40.9-degrees, the second coldest for this period since records began back in 1871.

Winds will strengthen out of the south Thursday night, continuing Friday when afternoon temperatures could hit the 50-degree mark in some locations, the warmest we have seen here in 3 weeks. The southerly winds will also bring an increase in moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, and combined with a weak cold front that will move through our area from the west, should result in rain here Friday night.

After a brief break in the clouds Saturday, a late fall storm system looks to bring a return of rain Sunday followed by a changeover to wet, possibly accumulating snow Sunday night and much colder temperatures the first part of next week.