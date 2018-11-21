Paul M. Banks discusses the end of the College Football regular season on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - What started in late August is coming to an end in late November, but two local teams are looking to make some memories in December.

Notre Dame is 11-0, and with a win over USC on Saturday, they'll punch their ticket to the College Football Playoff for the first time in school history.

In the Big Ten, Northwestern has already clinched their spot in the Big Ten Championship game, and with a win over the East Division champion, the Wildcats could head to the Rose Bowl for the first time since the 1995 season.

These teams along with others were part of Paul M. Banks of TheSportsBank.net's discussion on Sports Feed Wednesday with Jarrett Payton.

