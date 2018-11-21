× Mitchell Trubisky doubtful for the Bears’ Thanksgiving Day game against the Lions

LAKE FOREST – With just one true practice to prepare for the game, and only three days to recover, it appeared the chances of Mitchell Trubisky hitting the field Thursday after an injury were remote on Tuesday.

Those odds only went down on Wednesday when the team released their status update for the Thanksgiving Day contest with the Lions.

In the team’s last injury report of the week, Trubisky was listed as doubtful with what is being reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter as an AC sprain in his shoulder. While not expected to keep him out of the Bears’ next game against the Giants on December 2nd, it’s likely going to sideline him for the Lions’ game on Thursday.

That would make backup Chase Daniel the starter, with practice squad quarterback Tyler Bray likely serving as his backup.

This would be the first game that the second-year quarterback has missed in his career due to injury since taking over as the Bears’ started in Week 5 against the Vikings in October of 2017. Trubisky started the final 12 games of that season and was under center for the first ten games of 2018.