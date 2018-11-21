× Midday Fix: Spicy Bonbons and details on the upcoming World Of Chocolate event

Ramona Thomas, Chief Sweets Officer at My Chocolate Soul

My Chocolate Soul

4442 N. Broadway

Chicago

https://mychocolatesoul.com/

Event:

http://chocolate.aidschicago.org/

https://www.aidschicago.org/

WHAT: World of Chocolate

WHERE: Revel Fulton Market (1215 W. Fulton Market, Chicago, IL, 60607)

WHEN: Friday, Nov. 30, 2018 from 6:00-9:00 p.m.

WHY: Chicagoans are invited to indulge in sweet delicacies and craft cocktails from more than 23 of Chicago’s leading hotels, restaurants, and bars at World of Chocolate. Presented by AIDS Foundation of Chicago, this annual fundraising gala is the city’s premier World AIDS Day event and raises vital funds to support those living with and vulnerable to HIV/AIDS. Guests will enjoy signature creations from local hotspots like Longman & Eagle, Vanille Chicago, and CH Distillery, with the evening’s best concoctions being selected by a panel of celebrity judges. Guests can also enjoy a light buffet, open bar, music, dancing, a raffle, and punchboard with spectacular prizes for every price point. (additional event information can be found in the link provided: https://private.filesanywhere.com/PCIPR/fs/v.aspx?v=8c7064885d6773a9a1a6)

Recipe:

Spicy Bonbon

Makes enough for one 21-cavity mold

Ingredients:

1 5/8 oz. (3¼ tablespoon) Dark Chocolate (minimum 55% cacao)

¾ oz. (1½ tablespoon) Milk Chocolate

2 1/8 oz. (¼ cup) Heavy cream

3/8 oz. (¾ tablespoon) Honey

¾ oz. (1½ tablespoon) Unsalted butter (room temperature)

½ teaspoon Chipotle powder

Instructions: