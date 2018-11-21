Midday Fix: Spicy Bonbons and details on the upcoming World Of Chocolate event
Ramona Thomas, Chief Sweets Officer at My Chocolate Soul
My Chocolate Soul
4442 N. Broadway
Chicago
Event:
http://chocolate.aidschicago.org/
WHAT: World of Chocolate
WHERE: Revel Fulton Market (1215 W. Fulton Market, Chicago, IL, 60607)
WHEN: Friday, Nov. 30, 2018 from 6:00-9:00 p.m.
WHY: Chicagoans are invited to indulge in sweet delicacies and craft cocktails from more than 23 of Chicago’s leading hotels, restaurants, and bars at World of Chocolate. Presented by AIDS Foundation of Chicago, this annual fundraising gala is the city’s premier World AIDS Day event and raises vital funds to support those living with and vulnerable to HIV/AIDS. Guests will enjoy signature creations from local hotspots like Longman & Eagle, Vanille Chicago, and CH Distillery, with the evening’s best concoctions being selected by a panel of celebrity judges. Guests can also enjoy a light buffet, open bar, music, dancing, a raffle, and punchboard with spectacular prizes for every price point. (additional event information can be found in the link provided: https://private.filesanywhere.com/PCIPR/fs/v.aspx?v=8c7064885d6773a9a1a6)
Recipe:
Spicy Bonbon
Makes enough for one 21-cavity mold
Ingredients:
1 5/8 oz. (3¼ tablespoon) Dark Chocolate (minimum 55% cacao)
¾ oz. (1½ tablespoon) Milk Chocolate
2 1/8 oz. (¼ cup) Heavy cream
3/8 oz. (¾ tablespoon) Honey
¾ oz. (1½ tablespoon) Unsalted butter (room temperature)
½ teaspoon Chipotle powder
Instructions:
- Combine dark and milk chocolate in a small bowl.
- In a small sauce pan, stir together heavy cream, honey, and chipotle power and heat over medium heat until it is about to boil.
- Pour cream mixture over the chocolate. Let the chocolate melt some, then stir until well blended.
- Add unsalted butter and stir until the ganache is well blended and very thin.
- Let cool to 88°F before piping into mold lined with dark chocolate. Let sit overnight (a minimum of 8 hours).
- Seal the mold with dark chocolate. Let set for 4 hours before unmolding the bonbons.