Midday Fix: “Lifestyle” subscription boxes to check out for the holidays
Cheryl Leahy
https://www.alldressedupwithnothingtodrink.com/
Items Featured:
Food:
Try the World: https://www.trytheworld.com/ ($39/month)
Home:
Third & Main: https://www.mythirdandmain.com/ ($59.95/month)
Hobby:
Once Upon a Book Club: https://www.onceuponabookclub.com/ ($34.99/month)
Beauty:
Target Beauty Box: https://www.target.com/ (Start at $7)
Wine:
Winc: https://www.winc.com/ (Wines start at $13/bottle, free shipping for 4+ bottles)