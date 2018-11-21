× Michael Jordan donates Thanksgiving meals in North Carolina hometown

WILMINGTON, N.C. — People in line to receive Thanksgiving meals in Wilmington, North Carolina were welcomed by the city’s most famous’s native.

Basketball great Michael Jordan, who spent much of his childhood in Wilmington, handed out hundreds of meals Tuesday to those affected by Hurricane Florence.

Jordan has been active in helping the region since the storm hit earlier this year. He previously donated $2 million to the American Red Cross to help in Florence recovery efforts.

After giving out meals, Jordan visited a local Boys & Girls Club, where he handed out 200 pairs of Air Jordans and care packages to local kids.

This was the basketball star’s first public visit to Wilmington in more than a decade.