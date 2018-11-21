Man, woman shot to death in Englewood home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Two people were fatally shot in Englewood on Wednesday morning, police said.

The victims were found inside a home in the 6600 block of South Lowe Avenue when officers responded to a call of shots fired just before 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Chicago Police Department.

A 61-year-old woman, identified by relatives as Yvonne Randle, was pronounced dead on the scene. A 20-year-old man was taken to University of Chicago Hospital, where he later died. He has not yet been identified.

Randel’s friends and family said the gunman was her nephew, who had been living with her for the past several years and began acting strangely in recent weeks.

“This one was a little trouble, but she had taken him in and thought he was doing good,” Randel’s brother-in-law, Jessie Williams, said. “But something happened in the last few weeks. … I just don’t know.

Relatives said the 20-year-old man killed Wednesday was a friend of the nephew.

Police said “a person of interest” is being questioned and that the shooting is being considered a domestic incident.

Williams and Randel had known one another for more than 50 years.

“She was a beautiful person,” Williams said. “She worked hard, and she retired — living a beautiful life.”

The 20-year-old man was able to call a relative after being shot and identify the gunman, family members said. He also told the relative that he didn’t want to die. He passed away at the hospital.

Detectives are investigating.