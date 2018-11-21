Lunchbreak: Recipe ideas to repurpose your Thanksgiving leftovers
Maggie Michalczyk – Registered Dietitian Nutritionist and Author of the Once Upon a Pumpkin Cookbook
Recipes:
Stuffing Frittata
Ingredients:
Cooking spray
1 ½-2 cups leftover stuffing
1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese
6 large eggs
3/4 cup milk
1/2 teaspoon mustard powder
1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese
Salt and pepper
1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley leaves
Directions:
- Preheat broiler. Coat an ovenproof nonstick skillet with cooking spray and place over medium heat.
- Put stuffing in the bottom of pan to warm and stir to break up a little. Sprinkle cheese over top.
- In a medium bowl, whisk together eggs, milk, mustard powder, and nutmeg. Pour mixture over stuffing and cheese to cover stuffing. Sprinkle Parmesan over top.
- Cook on stovetop over low heat for 5 to 7 minutes. Transfer to the broiler and broil for about 2 minutes, until egg is cooked through and cheese is golden and bubbly.
Sprinkle with salt, pepper, and fresh parsley.
Day- After Dip
Ingredients:
1 can white beans
1 cup leftover peeled, roasted sweet potatoes
¼ cup olive oil
½ cup grated parmesan cheese
Salt and pepper to taste
Garnish with toasted walnuts (optional)
Directions:
Puree white beans in a food processor with sweet potatoes. Add olive oil, grated parmesan, and salt and pepper. Garnish with toasted nuts and serve with Simple Mills crackers.
*EXTRA IDEA*
For how to repurpose pumpkin pie into mini pumpkin pie truffles (mash up the piece of pie, roll it into a ball, freeze and dip in white chocolate) it’s a smaller portion size!
*NOTE*
Maggie Michalczyk works with Simple Mills