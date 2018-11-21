× Lunchbreak: Recipe ideas to repurpose your Thanksgiving leftovers

Maggie Michalczyk – Registered Dietitian Nutritionist and Author of the Once Upon a Pumpkin Cookbook

www.onceuponapumpkinrd.com

Recipes:

Stuffing Frittata

Ingredients:

Cooking spray

1 ½-2 cups leftover stuffing

1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese

6 large eggs

3/4 cup milk

1/2 teaspoon mustard powder

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese

Salt and pepper

1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley leaves

Directions:

Preheat broiler. Coat an ovenproof nonstick skillet with cooking spray and place over medium heat. Put stuffing in the bottom of pan to warm and stir to break up a little. Sprinkle cheese over top. In a medium bowl, whisk together eggs, milk, mustard powder, and nutmeg. Pour mixture over stuffing and cheese to cover stuffing. Sprinkle Parmesan over top. Cook on stovetop over low heat for 5 to 7 minutes. Transfer to the broiler and broil for about 2 minutes, until egg is cooked through and cheese is golden and bubbly.

Sprinkle with salt, pepper, and fresh parsley.

Day- After Dip

Ingredients:

1 can white beans

1 cup leftover peeled, roasted sweet potatoes

¼ cup olive oil

½ cup grated parmesan cheese

Salt and pepper to taste

Garnish with toasted walnuts (optional)

Directions:

Puree white beans in a food processor with sweet potatoes. Add olive oil, grated parmesan, and salt and pepper. Garnish with toasted nuts and serve with Simple Mills crackers.

*EXTRA IDEA*

For how to repurpose pumpkin pie into mini pumpkin pie truffles (mash up the piece of pie, roll it into a ball, freeze and dip in white chocolate) it’s a smaller portion size!

*NOTE*

Maggie Michalczyk works with Simple Mills