Lunchbreak: Recipe ideas to repurpose your Thanksgiving leftovers

Posted 12:11 PM, November 21, 2018, by

Maggie Michalczyk – Registered Dietitian Nutritionist and Author of the Once Upon a Pumpkin Cookbook

www.onceuponapumpkinrd.com

Recipes:

Stuffing Frittata

Ingredients:

Cooking spray

1 ½-2 cups leftover stuffing

1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese

6 large eggs

3/4 cup milk

1/2 teaspoon mustard powder

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese

Salt and pepper

1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley leaves

Directions:

  1. Preheat broiler. Coat an ovenproof nonstick skillet with cooking spray and place over medium heat.
  2. Put stuffing in the bottom of pan to warm and stir to break up a little. Sprinkle cheese over top.
  3. In a medium bowl, whisk together eggs, milk, mustard powder, and nutmeg. Pour mixture over stuffing and cheese to cover stuffing. Sprinkle Parmesan over top.
  4. Cook on stovetop over low heat for 5 to 7 minutes. Transfer to the broiler and broil for about 2 minutes, until egg is cooked through and cheese is golden and bubbly.
    Sprinkle with salt, pepper, and fresh parsley.

 

Day- After Dip

Ingredients:

1 can white beans

1 cup leftover peeled, roasted sweet potatoes

¼ cup olive oil

½ cup grated parmesan cheese

Salt and pepper to taste

Garnish with toasted walnuts (optional)

Directions:

Puree white beans in a food processor with sweet potatoes. Add olive oil, grated parmesan, and salt and pepper. Garnish with toasted nuts and serve with Simple Mills crackers.

*EXTRA IDEA*

For how to repurpose pumpkin pie into mini pumpkin pie truffles (mash up the piece of pie, roll it into a ball, freeze and dip in white chocolate) it’s a smaller portion size!

*NOTE*

Maggie Michalczyk works with Simple Mills